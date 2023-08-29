Chicago University locks X account amid pressure over Tinubu’s records

The Chicago State University (CSU) has locked its official X account amid pressure received over the academic records of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.



Recall recently the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, had filed a petition in a United States court to obtain information about Tinubu’s academic records at the Chicago State University.



His Attorney in the U.S., Angela Liu, claimed in court filing at the District Court in Illinois that there are several remarkable contradictions in the two certificates of Tinubu which makes his claim of graduating from Chicago State University doubtful.



With the records yet to be released to the public, some Nigerians had stormed the page demanding for the quick release of the records.



A check through the page of the institution on Tuesday showed that the account has been placed under the ‘protect your posts’ feature on X which allows users to conceal their contents from persons who are not followers.