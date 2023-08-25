Chelsea vs Luton: We have better quality to win – Pochettino

Chelsea manager, Mauricio Pochettino has claimed his side are superior in quality to secure a victory against Luton Town on Friday in the English Premier League.

The Argentine is chasing his first win in charge of the Blues after two games so far in the Premier League leave the former European champions with just one point.

Despite splurging a whooping £345.9m on new signings this summer, the Blues looked far from their best against West Ham at the weekend losing 3-1 and managing to scrape one point against Liverpool in their opening EPL fixture.

“I was telling the players in the pre-match meeting we need to match the aggression of the Luton players,” said Pochettino about Friday’s clash with Luton.

“If we match all this, the will and everything, we presume we have better quality and we will win. But if not, the game can be crazy and we can win or we can lose. That is football.

“It’s going to be a tough game. We were analysing them and they are a strong team. It’s so clear the way they play, 5-3-2, really fast in transition, really strong in set-pieces.

“It’s a team we need to respect and be careful and be ready to match them in the way they play, and then be clear in the way we play and try to make a difference.”