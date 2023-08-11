Chelsea vs Liverpool, four other big matches to watch this weekend as league football returns

By Efosa Taiwo

League football returns this weekend across some major leagues in Europe as others continue preparation to get actions underway in their region.

English Premier League, Spanish La Liga, French Ligue One, the Portuguese Primera Liga are some of the topflight leagues in Europe set to get football fans hooked to some premium football actions as their favourite teams take to the pitch.

If you are in search of what matches to binge on this weekend, then here are five that promises to ‘over-deliver’

Chelsea vs Liverpool – Sunday, 13 August

With the Moses Caicedo deal overcasting the background between both sides going into the game, last season was one to forget for the two EPL giants who finished below the Europe-merited top four place after an underwhelming season. Both sides will be heading into the match with a point to prove to their fans as to turning the tides this season and atoning for their disappointing performance last season.

Chelsea are with new manager Mauricio Pochettino who knows that winning the fans to his side from the get-go is very important in determining how long he stays on the job. Although, the size of the squad he met at the club has depleted over the course of the transfer with the exit of a number of players, some reinforcements have come in, as such, results is expected, and what better way to commence the revolution than a victory against the Reds.

Liverpool have been more of the busy side in the transfer window, and still retaining a core of their squad, the odds – even away – are in their favour to scrape a win.

Newcastle vs Aston Villa – Saturday, 12 August

After a disruptive campaign last season, upstaging the established order in the premier league to make the top four, Eddie Howe side will have their work cut out this term to prove they are no fluke.

Starting the campaign against an Aston Villa side who also ended the season on an impressive note is both a tall order and an advantageous one.

It remains to be seen if Unai Emery and his boys will commence the operation to put Newcastle in their place or if truly, the white and black boys are here to compete for real.

Sevilla vs Valencia – Friday, 11 August

After enduring a disappointing campaign last season, both sides are out this season to rescind their glory and take their rightful place in the domestic league.

On paper, Sevilla look more of the better side having ended the season on a slightly impressive note but too late to move a significant needle in their already failed season.

While Valencia will be hoping this season smiles better on them as they intensify efforts at resurgence, Sevilla will be no easy opponent to edge.

PSG vs Lorient – Saturday, 12 August

Luis Enrique begins life at Paris Saint Germain with a home game against Lorient who on their good day could prove to be a banana peel for the top guns.

It does not also help that PSG will be without their fearsome trident of Neymar, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe with the Brazillian and the Frenchman on the cusp of exiting the Parc des Princes like the Argentine.

Characteristic of Enrique, he is out to revolutionizing the squad with his style of play with new players brought in to consummate the new system as he sought to bring unprecedented glory to the club. From the pre-season, it’s apparent that it will take a while for the team to adjust to the new sheriff’s order, and how they manage to navigate that against a hungry Lorient, 90 minutes will unfold.

Atletico Bilbao vs Real Madrid – Saturday, 12 August

On Thursday, Real Madrid got a rude shock that could end up rattling their season. Thibaut Courtois, one of the best goalkeepers in the league, ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during training and is now set to miss a major part of the season.

Although Carlo Ancelloti has played down on the situation being a bedlam, reposing full confidence on second choice Andriy Lunin, Real Madrid whose defence last season was a disaster must find a way to manage this defensive blow as they look to challenge league champions Barcelona for the League crown.

Athletic Bilbao, over the years, have always been a tough nut to crack for the Los Blancos, and Saturday at the San Mames, promises to be a showdown.