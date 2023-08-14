Home » Sports » Chelsea unveil US pop star Olivia Rodrigo as new ‘fan signing’
August 14, 2023

Chelsea unveil US pop star Olivia Rodrigo as new ‘fan signing’

Olivia Rodrigo, an American singer and songwriter, was unveiled as a Chelsea fan after the game against Liverpool on Sunday.

The 20-year-old ‘good 4 u’ singer was in attendance in Chelsea’s 1-1 draw against Liverpool in the opening game of the 23–24 EPL season.

Rodrigio confirmed that the game was her first-ever football match as she posed with Chelsea left back Ben Chilwell after the game.

“New Chelsea fan unlocked: @OliviaRodrigo” The club said in a Twitter post

Chelsea also posted a video on Instagram showing Rodrigo on the pitch at full-time.

She said, “Hey, my name’s Olivia Rodrigo, and today I am at the Bridge for my very first football game. I had the best time, and I’m so happy I could attend.”

Rodrigo played the character Nini Salazar-Roberts in the 2020 High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special movie.

