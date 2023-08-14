Chelsea unveil US pop star Olivia Rodrigo as new ‘fan signing’

Olivia Rodrigo, an American singer and songwriter, was unveiled as a Chelsea fan after the game against Liverpool on Sunday.

The 20-year-old ‘good 4 u’ singer was in attendance in Chelsea’s 1-1 draw against Liverpool in the opening game of the 23–24 EPL season.

Rodrigio confirmed that the game was her first-ever football match as she posed with Chelsea left back Ben Chilwell after the game.

“New Chelsea fan unlocked: @OliviaRodrigo” The club said in a Twitter post

Chelsea also posted a video on Instagram showing Rodrigo on the pitch at full-time.

She said, “Hey, my name’s Olivia Rodrigo, and today I am at the Bridge for my very first football game. I had the best time, and I’m so happy I could attend.”

Rodrigo played the character Nini Salazar-Roberts in the 2020 High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special movie.