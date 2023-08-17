Chelsea turn attention to £50m-rated Brennan Johnson after Olise snub

Chelsea have switched attention to Nottingham Forest’s striker Brennan Johnson after failing in their attempt to sign Crystal Palace attacking midfielder Michael Olise.

Olise on Thursday penned a new five-year contract with the Eagles, snubbing Chelsea’s offer to have him move to Stamford Bridge.

Club’s chairman Steve Parish, announcing on his Instagram feed on Thursday, said that the player had agreed a new deal with the club.

In swift reaction to this, the Blues have now set their eyes on Forest’s Johnson with talks held for the £50million-rated forward, according to the Evening Standard.

Pochettino wants at least one more attacker and Johnson was discussed as part of a potential swap deal with Trevoh Chalobah last week.

Forest insist Johnson, who is under contract until 2026, remains part of their plans but his suitors believe they can drive down the asking price to £40m.