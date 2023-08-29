Chelsea to make late bid for Arsenal midfielder Smith Rowe

Chelsea are set to make a move for England and Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe as the transfer window comes to a close.

According to reports, the Blues have placed the 23-year-old on their shortlist of attacking targets, which also includes Barcelona duo of Ferran Torres and Raphina.

The West London side have already spent around £350 million on players this summer, including a British record fee for Moises Caicedo and other players such as Lesley Ugochukwu and Romeo Lavia.

Although there are no official talks between both clubs, Smith Rowe is reportedly interested in leaving the Gunners after failing to play a single minute in Arsenal’s opening three EPL games of the season.

Smith Rowe has had limited game time following a groin injury he suffered at the start of the 2022–23 season.