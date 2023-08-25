Chelsea to allow Lukaku leave on loan

Chelsea are set to allow ‘wantaway’ striker Romelu Lukaku to leave on loan after failing to reach an agreement over a permanent move.

According to football journalist David Orsten, the club are now willing to allow Lukaku to leave on loan, provided the deal includes an obligation to buy or is a straight loan that includes a meaningful fee.

Barcelona, Juventus, Roma, and teams from the Saudi Pro League are reportedly interested in signing the Belgian following the latest development.

Lukaku first signed for Chelsea from Anderlecht as a teenager in 2011 for a reported fee of around €12 million, before leaving on a permanent deal to Everton after a loan spell that included West Brom.

He later joined the club from Inter Milan in 2021 for a fee of £97.5 million.

He was the subject of a controversial interview in December 2021 in which he criticized the tactics of then-coach Thomas Tuchel and was subsequently left out of the team.

He returned to Inter Milan on a season-long loan for the 2022–23 season, scoring 14 goals in 37 appearances.