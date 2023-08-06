Chelsea to activate £20m release clause of Leed United’s Tyler Adams

Chelsea are set to activate the release clause of Leeds United and United States midfielder Tyler Adams.

The 24-year-old is available for £20 million after Leeds United were relegated from the Premier League at the end of the 2022–23 season.

He started 24 of Leeds United’s first 27 Premier League matches last season before a hamstring injury forced him out of the season after his £20 million move from RB Leipzig last summer.

Chelsea have limited options in their midfield after Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, N’golo Kante, and Ruben Loftus-Cheek left the club in the summer.

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino is now desperate to reinforce his midfield ahead of their season opener against Liverpool, and contacts have been made with the player’s camp.

A move for Adams is unlikely to end Chelsea’s pursuit of Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo, who is valued at £100 million.

The Blues have signed Christopher Nkunku, Nicolas Jackson, Angelo Gabriel, Lesley Ugochukwu, Robert Sanchez, and Alex Disasi in the 2023 transfer window.

The club is expected to make a few more additions before the window closes on September 1.