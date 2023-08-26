Chelsea sign Serbian goalkeeper, Djordje Petrovic New England Revolution

Chelsea have completed the signing of Serbian goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic from MLS side New England Revolution on a seven-year contract with a club option of a further year.

The Serbian is Chelsea’s 10th signing under Mauricio Pochettino, with the Blues spending over €400m on transfers this summer.

Petrovic joined the New England Revolution in 2022 and quickly established himself in the league. He was nominated for the MLS Newcomer of the Year Award and the MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Award.

He said, “It’s a big step for me and it’s always been a dream of mine to sign for one of the biggest clubs in the world. Today I have achieved that goal and I’m so happy.

“Playing in the Premier League is something I’m really looking forward to doing and I hope to learn many things here at Chelsea. I can’t wait to meet everyone and play at Stamford Bridge.”

Petrovic will fight for a place with Robert Sanchez and Marcus Bettinelli.