Chelsea sign Romeo Lavia from Southampton

Chelsea have announced the signing of midfielder, Romeo Lavia from Southampton in a deal worth an initial £53m plus £5m in add-ons.

The 19-year-old has signed a seven-year deal until 2030 with the West London side.

“I’m really happy and proud to join Chelsea and be a part of this exciting project. It’s an amazing football club with a great history and I’m really excited to get started.” he told the club’s website.

“I can’t wait to meet all my new team-mates and build a chemistry together to achieve great things together.”

Lavia joined Southampton from Manchester City in 2022. He made 34 appearances for the Saints in his debut season.

Chelsea have spent €386 million on transfers so far this summer, including a British record fee of £115m for Moises Caicedo from Brighton.