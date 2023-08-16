Chelsea ruined football transfer market this season – Singer Adekunle Gold

Nigerian singer, Adekunle Kosoko, aka Adekunle Gold, has lamented the exorbitant amount Premier League side, Chelsea are splashing to purchase players this transfer window.

Recall the Blues have spent €323 million on transfers so far during the 2023 summer window.

Their latest purchase, Moises Caicedo arrived from Brighton on a British-record transfer fee of €116m (£100m), which is likely to reach €133m (£115m) via achievable add-ons.

Reacting via his Twitter handle on Tuesday, Adekunle Gold, an ardent fan of Premier League rivals, Manchester United, said Chelsea were ruining the sport with their outrageous spending.

He wrote, “Man! Chelsea ruined the market this season! Where una see money?”