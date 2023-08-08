Chelsea new signing Nkuku faces lengthy spell on the sidelines

Chelsea new signing Christopher Nkuku will face a lengthy spell on the sidelines with an injury to his knee.
In a statement released by the club, Nkuku will now begin a rehabilitation programme with the club’s medical department after undergoing knee surgery.
Nkuku was substituted in the 22nd minute of Chelsea’s final preseason fixture against Borussia Dortmund after a collision with Dortmund defender Mats Hummels.
The 25-year-old joined Chelsea in the summer for £52 million from German Bundesliga side RB Leipzig.
He scored three goals in five preseason games for the club.
