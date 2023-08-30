Chelsea interested in signing Man City youngster Palmer

Chelsea are interested in signing Manchester City youngster Cole Palmer as they want to bolster their attacking options before the end of the transfer window.

According to football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City will only allow the youngster to leave for a fee of £45m.

The 21-year-old is interested in joining the Blues after making initial contact with his camp.

Chelsea currently have a couple of its attacking players out injured, with Mykhailo Mudryk, Christopher Nkunku, Armando Broja, and Carney Chukwuemeka all out injured.

Palmer joined Manchester City as a teenager and made his first team debut in a 3-0 win over Burnley in 2020.