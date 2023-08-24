Chelsea announce signing Washington from Santos

Chelsea have announced the signing of Brazilian youngster Deivid Washington from Santos for €20m.

The 18-year-old forward has signed a seven-year deal until 2030, with the option of a further year.

Washington has established himself as one of the most exciting prospects in the Brazilian league.

He will join compatriots Angelo Gabriel and Andrey Santos, who joined the club from Vasco da Gama and Santos.

Washington made his senior debut for Santos in April in Santos’s 3-0 Serie A win over Bahia.