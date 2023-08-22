Chelsea agree deal to sign New England Revolution goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic

English Premier League side Chelsea have agreed a £14 million deal to sign New England Revolution goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic.

Chelsea will pay an initial £12.5 million plus £1.5 million in performance-related add-ons.

The 23-year-old Serbian international is expected to undergo a medical in the coming days, and he’s expected to provide competition for new first-choice goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.

Chelsea signed Sanchez this summer from Brighton, but the West London side needs a new goalkeeper with three goalkeepers out on loan: Kepa Arrizabalaga at Real Madrid, Teddy Sharman-Lowe at Bromley, and Gaga Slonina at K.A.S. Eupen.

If the deal goes through, Petrovic will become the second goalkeeper to join the club this year from the MLS after Gabriel Slonina joined the Chicago Fire on New Year’s Day.

Petrovic made 21 league appearances last season for the New England Revolution and finished in second place for the 2022 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year.