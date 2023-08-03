Chelsea agree deal to sign Brighton goalkeeper Sanchez

Sanchez

Chelsea have agreed a deal with Premier League rivals Brighton to sign goalkeeper Robert Sanchez for £25 million ($32 million) plus add-ons, reports said on Thursday.

Sanchez, who lost his place to Jason Steele during the second half of last season, will offer competition for Kepa Arrizabalaga following the departure of Edouard Mendy to Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli.

It is understood the transfer involves an up-front £25 million payment, with an additional sell-on clause included.

Spain international Sanchez, 25, worked with Chelsea goalkeeping coach Ben Roberts when he was at Brighton. Roberts left for Stamford Bridge in September 2022.

New Blues manager Mauricio Pochettino is overhauling his squad following the club’s worst Premier League season in almost 30 years.

Chelsea have also been linked with a move for Seagulls midfielder Moises Caicedo, with Brighton said to be looking for a £100 million fee.

They open their new Premier League campaign at home to Liverpool on August 13.