Cheating allegations: Yvonne Nelson’s almost ruined my relationship – Iyanya

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Nigerian singer, Iyanya Onoyom Mbuk, popularly known as Iyanya, has revealed that Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson’s allegation that he cheated on her with Tonto Dikeh almost ruined his current relationship.

The ‘Kukere’ crooner revealed this in a recent interview on Tea With Tay podcast hosted by Taymesan.

Yvonne in her memoir, ‘I Am Not Yvonne Nelson’ which was launched on June 18, 2023, narrated how she found out her ex-boyfriend, Iyanya, was cheating on her with Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh.



Recall that in June, the famous Ghanaian actress made the headlines, following the launch of her book, ‘I Am Not Yvonne Nelson’ where she made quite a number of bizarre claims.

She disclosed her affair with Sarkodie and her relationship with Iyanya in Chapter 10 of the memoir, accusing him of cheating on her with former colleague, Tonto Dikeh and other ladies.

Iyanya had promised to share his side of the story after the allegation levelled against him but he decided to stop days later.

He said at the time that while many may desire a fitting response from him, he would also be criticised for slut-shaming if he made a statement.

A few months later, Iyanya claimed that after the book was released, his love interest (at that time) became skeptical about dating him.

He said: “That stuff [Yvonne Nelson’s allegations] is crazy, bro. That stuff almost made me almost lose a relationship; a current relationship.

“Before this book [Yvonne Nelson’s memoir], I was talking to one innocent girl who is not famous but immediately that book came out, everything became shaky.

“The girl was feeling like, ‘Omo, this guy, have you changed? Are you sure you won’t do me the same?’”