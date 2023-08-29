‘Change I didn’t anticipate’, Nkem Owoh breaks silence on daugther’s death

Veteran Nollywood actor, Nkem Owoh popularly known as Osuofia has broken his silence on the death of his 24-year-old daughter, Kosisochukwu,

Kosisochukwu was reported to have died on June 28 after a brief illness.

Her remains have since been laid to rest on Thursday, August 24, at Amagu village, Udi, Enugu state.

In a recent post on his Instagram page, the veteran actor expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming love and support that he and his family have received.

He said that the loss was a change he never anticipated.

“I want to thank you all for the support and love shown to me and my family When tragedy strikes, there is nothing more heartening than knowing that you’re not alone,” he wrote.

“It was with deep gratitude that I received your note, and calls with condolences. We have seen many changes over the years. But This is a change I did not anticipate, and I am feeling an acute sense of loss.

“However, I know that because of your encouragement, I will get through this time. Thank you for helping to push me through my grief.”