Championship: Ihenacho, Ndidi in action as Leicester edge Coventry

Super Eagles stars Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi were on parade for Leicester as the Foxes got off their campaign in the Championship to a winning start.

Leicester had gone behind after 47 minutes only to produce a spirited comeback to beat visiting Coventry 2-1 in their first game of the new Championship season.

Ndidi, who started the game was replaced on 62 minutes while Iheanacho came on for Jamie Vardy with 15 minutes left.

Coventry took the lead two minutes into the second half through Kyle McFadzean before Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall equalised for Leicester on 77 minutes.

With three minutes left in the game Dewsbury-Hall netted the winner to give the Foxes the perfect start.

Leicester now occupy sixth place in the 24-team league table in the English second-tier.