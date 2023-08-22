Chamber of Commerce woos Bayelsa women entrepreneurs with business opportunities

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

THE Director-General of the Yenagoa Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (YECCIMA), Mr. Warmate Idikio, has listed opportunities that exists for women in business under the African Continental Free Trade Agreement, AfCFTA.

Idikio stated this in his keynote address at the 3rd Business Linkages Forum Yenagoa with the theme: “Exploring Opportunities Through The African Continental Free Trade Agreement, AfCFTA, with Focus On Women-Led Businesses.”

The one-day forum organized by Wider Perspectives Limited in conjunction with the Bayelsa State Government was aimed at galvanizing sustainable growth in women-led businesses in the state and beyond as well as exploring and creating understanding among women on the existing opportunities under the AfCFTA.

Idikio who is also the candidate of the Accord Party, AP, for the forthcoming November 11 governorship election in the state stressed the need for women to position themselves to benefit from the $3.4 trillion trade between Africa and the outside world.

Lamenting that most women in sub-Saharan Africa are involved in informal trade, he urged them to go beyond primary production to processing and manufacturing to value chain with attendant benefits.

He encouraged women in business to develop their brands and innovate in order to enjoy lower tarriffs under the AfCTA while moving their products to other African markets.

Idikio also urged governments on prioritization of trade with other African nations, manufacturing, made in Africa products, synchronization of policies, provision of incentives and removal of barriers to trade.

He called for synergy between national and sub-national governments on adoption of AfCTA protocols and policies and a change of mindset of leadership in line with the realities of the trade imbalance with the developed world.

Technical Adviser to the Governor on Economic Development and Liaison, Dr. Ebiekure Jasper Eradiri, told the participants to “see the wider world, not just Bayelsa as your market” and brand their products.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Trade, Industry and Investment, Barr. Patience Abah, urged the participants to take advantage of the forum to acquire the necessary tools to benefit from the AfCTA.