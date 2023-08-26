Challenges I faced on my way to stardom — Juliet Ibrahim

Juliet Ibrahim

By Benjamin Njoku

Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim went down memory lane during the week, recalling the many obstacles she encountered on her way to stardom.

According to the half-cast actress, cultural differences and competitive nature of the movie industry posed serious challenges to her during the early days of acting career. The actress made this known via her inspiration broadcast on Instagram tagged, “#LifeLessonswith JulietIbrahim.”

Sharing her words of encouragement with her Instagram followers, the beautiful actress said despite the obstacles she encountered while climbing the ladder of success, she never gave up on her dreams.

She wrote: “On my path to becoming a successful actor, I encountered my fair share of obstacles.

“Cultural differences and the fiercely competitive nature of the industry posed significant challenges. Yet, I refused to give up.

“I was able to get over these obstacles through unwavering dedication, determination, constant self-improvement, and a positive mindset. My well-earned successes serve as an example of the power of tenacity and I love to encourage others to pursue their goals because I managed to conquer these hurdles.

“So, if you’re reading this, remember dedication, determination, self-development, and a positive mindset are the key factors in this message.”

Ibrahim,who began her acting career in 2005, starring in her debut movie, “Crime to Christ” was born to a Lebanese father and a Ghanaian-Liberian mother.

She’s the eldest child and has two sisters including actress Sonia Ibrahim, and a brother. Juliet and her siblings spent the longest part of their childhood in Lebanon and Ivory Coast due to civil war