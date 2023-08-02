CEOs Forum holds 6th annual confab, awards

The sixth edition of the annual conference exhibition workshop, White Ball and Awards of the CEOs FORUM NIGERIA, is set to hold at the federal capital territory at the Abuja Continental Hotel from the 31st of August to the 2nd of September.

Speaking, the founder Mr. Rume Ogane told the press that the three days event couldn’t have come at a better time for major think tanks in Nigeria and the international community to converge and forge a practical, effective as well as efficient solutions to drive national growth, opportunities, solutions in five key sectors: Agriculture Power, Health, Security, Trade and Investment.

The White Ball is a dynamic business, brand, and lifestyle event, that offers a unique opportunity for entrepreneurs, business owners, and industry leaders to come together, unwind socially, and foster meaningful connections.

At this annual gathering, participants engage in fruitful networking, leveraging the power of collaboration to build strong corporate relationships while exchanging innovative ideas and solutions on general, national, and economic matters.

The event lineup includes several Brand exhibitions, plenary sessions, keynote presentations, Brands Award presentations, conferment of Honorary Doctorate Degrees, entertainment, and more.

Keynote presentation and discussion will be led by the former governor of Anambra State his Excellency Mr. Peter Obi the presidential candidate for the Labor Party, Alex Otti Governor of Abia State, Caleb Muftwang Governor Plateau State, Chairman Nigeria Governors Forum Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, the leadership of the National Assembly, Mrs. Victoria Nwadoka Of Corporate Communications Manager Nestle Nigeria, Mr Joshua Otuke President National Association of Micro Finance Banks, Mr. Samson Itodo ED Yiaga Africa, Rufai Useni of Arise News, Chancellor LeadImpact University Denver Colorado USA, Dr. Cletus Bassey, Dr. Blessing Inubiwon CEO Elogic Consult London and more from the 31st August to the 2nd September 2023 at the prestigious Abuja Continental Hotel.

The high point of the three-day events will be the All-White Ball, brand Awards, and the conferment of Honorary Doctorate Degrees on selected distinguished individuals in Nigeria from the public and private sectors from LeadImpact University Denver Colorado USA.

LeadImpact University as an institution is at the forefront of pioneering change in the leadership sector and is one of the events development partners amongst many others. The Award ceremony is billed for the 2nd of September 2023.