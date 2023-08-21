Central Bank of Libya reunify after 9 years

The Central Bank of Libya has reunited since it divided into western and eastern branches since 2014.

On Sunday, Siddiq Al-Kaber, Governor of the Central Bank of Libya, made the announcement at the bank’s headquarters in Tripoli after meeting with departmental heads from Tripoli and Benghazi branches.

Libya has witnessed violence and insecurity since the fall of the late leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011 .

Reacting to the reunification of the Bank, the Arab League, AL, on Monday, said: “The move would impact the Libyan economy and the living conditions of Libyans in a positive way.”

“It voiced hope that “this important step would be an incentive to unify other Libyan institutions that suffered divisions for years.

“It would also put an end to the controversial issues of distributing revenues that have caused conflict among political actors.”

“This is an encouraging decision to activate the political process toward the procedures of running the awaited elections,” it added.