CDS visits wounded soldiers, pledges best treatment

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa,has assured troops that the Nigerian Armed Forces will endure the welfare and treatment of its wounded soldiers, even if it requires being flown abroad.

He spoke in Kaduna on Wednesday when he visited wounded soldiers receiving treatment at 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital, Kaduna.

The CDS who noted that the military job comes with risk, however called on officers and men of the Nigerian Armed Forces, to rededicate themselves and give their best to the defence of Nigeria.

“The purpose of the visit which is routine to military hospitals, is to encourage the personnel, appreciate their sacrifices to the nation and see how they are recuperating.”

“Without the troops, nothing can be done in the fight against insecurity and criminality. We are therefore together with them and praying for their quick recovery.Such kind of visit would aid their recuperation process and give them a true feeling that they are not alone.”

“We are ready to ensure at all cost that they get the best treatment…Even if it will take us taking them abroad for treatment for other surgeries that cannot be done here, we will do that.”

“The Chief Medical Director, the Doctors, nurses and other personnel are all looking professional, this is very encouraging,” he said.

General Musa commended the Hospital management for taking good care of the wounded soldiers and maintaining a healthy environment .