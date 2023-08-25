CDS Musa orders army to avenge death of troops

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, has ordered all military commanders and soldiers to exact revenge for the deaths of their colleagues.

Speaking during the burial of soldiers killed by bandits in Niger State on Friday, the CDS vowed that those responsible for the act will not go unpunished.

His words, “When you have to bury your own, you feel very pained. I want to assure the families that their deaths are not in vain.

“We appreciate them. We will ensure those who did this must pay for this. I use this opportunity to call on all commanders and troops all over Nigeria that we must avenge this. Those who did this and those who continue to kill our men wherever they are we will smoke them out.”

He assured that the military will go after bandits, terrorists, and other criminal groups throughout the country.