CCA Chairman: Lai Mohammed hails Olajide’s emergence

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

Former Minister of Information and Culture and Managing Partner of Bruit Costaud, affiliate of Ballard Partners, USA, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has congratulated Mr. John Olajide, CEO of Axxess Technologies Solutions, USA, on his appointment as the Board Chairman of the Corporate Council for Africa (CCA).

In a congratulatory letter to Mr. Olajide, Alhaji Mohammed said the new appointment has underscored the profound status in which the appointee is held within the business community globally.

“This esteemed position reflects not only your remarkable achievements but also the profound status in which you are held within the business community globally.

“Your unwavering commitment to boosting economic development, advancing trade, and fostering partnerships between African countries and global partners is genuinely commendable. As Chairman, I am convinced that your expertise and visionary leadership will undoubtedly steer the Corporate Council for Africa towards greater heights and leaving a long-lasting effect on the advancement of businesses in the African continent,” he said.

Mohammed added that the appointment is a true testament of Mr. Olajide’s exemplary commitment to excellence and innovation and his reputation as a dynamic and strategic leader.

The former Information and Culture Minister expressed the confidence that under Mr. Olajide’s guidance, the Corporate Council for Africa will continue to play a pivotal role in shaping Africa’s economic landscape.

“Please accept my heartfelt congratulations once again as I look forward to the positive changes and advancements that will result from your tenure as Chairman. Wishing you every success in this new and important role,” he said.