CBN partners tech company to deepen eNaira awareness, usage

By Dennis Agbo

The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, has opened a new window of eNaira financial empowerment through partnership with a technologically driven company.



The collaboration aims to upscale eNaira’s widespread adoption, promising a new Phase of financial empowerment and modernization through Central Bank Digital Currencies, CBDC, deepening financial inclusion drive with eNaira.

With a shared mission to empower and educate polity about CBDCs, the alliance intends to foster understanding and accessibility to eNaira.



The partnering company, Digcey Technologies, said that it is dedicated to transforming finance by promoting awareness and comprehension of digital currencies with focus to scaling the eNaira sales.

The partnership focuses on the B2B business model for eNaira usage, across key transaction areas of Nigeeia’s financial ecosystem in partnership with commercial banks and neo-banks.



The partnership highlights the commitment of CBN to lead Nigeria into a future where digital transactions are pivotal.



Speaking on the development, one of the Co-founders of Digcey Technology, Mr. Elvis Ajai gave a new view to the eNaira as a transacting currency:



Ajai said that, “The eNaira is a Transacting Currency, that would help us as a nation attain a more robust and efficient financial payment system.



“The eNaira payment and settlement framework makes it complementary to the existing banking payment, offering a more seamless mode of transacting at a cheaper rate compared to the existing high cost of transactions across banks and neo banks.



“The eNaira would even be a more robust means of capturing citizen information like the BVN for the ease of government grants and taxes.



“With over 13 million users in 2 years this partnership will see to the fact that we begin to give customer the right CVP (Customer value proposition) to start using their eNaira wallets

“The eNiara NFC chip offers a more efficient and cheap means of performing offline transactions, where customers can use bespoke transacting tools to access transactions.



“This partnership will put Digcey technologies at the forefront to innovate around the eNaira and ensure that the e-commerce industry, transportation, lifestyle, and live service providers are captured on this new B2B model, as Nigeria continually scale in the digital age, this partnership signals that CBDC payments underpin future financial transactions.

“In summary, the CBN-Digcey partnership marks a financial revolution, promoting CBDCs’ understanding and accessibility. This envisions Digcey as the catalyst for financial empowerment in a digitally driven economy through eNaira.”