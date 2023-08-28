Cartoons and the dialectics of criticisms

By BOBSON GBINIJE

AS the vibrancy of the stalactite catalytically fuels the mesomophic characteristics of the stalagmite, the insightful, effective and constructive usage of cartoons can precipitate multifaceted societal development. Hence, essayist Aldpous Huxley (1894–1963) said “parodies, cartoons, and caricatures are the most penetrating of criticisms”.

A cartoon is a drawing, sketch, or comic strip in a book, newspaper, or magazine. It incarnates humour, satire, parody, lampoon, mockery, and critical political and socio-economic commentaries calculated to inform, educate, and entertain. Cartoons can also be animated. It is the master of masqueraded and camouflaged criticism. It encapsulates in brevity what would have been the voluminous submissions of other writers, critics, and commentators.

In contemporary times, cartoons have grown to become a masterful art form in the genres of sculpture, painting, and architecture. It dates back to 30,000 BC, which is vastly earlier than the first written record, and means that the greater part of cartoon history is in fact pre-historic. It was during the pre-historic period that virtually all the major artistic media evolved, including drawing, painting, sculpture, ceramics and, arguably, architecture.

The multi-culturalisms and civilisations that flourished along the great river valleys of the Nile in Egypt, the Tigris and Euphrates from Anatolia (present-day Turkey), through Syria, into Mesopotamia (present-day Iraq), and into Persia (present-day Iran) cardinally enhanced the growth and development of cartoons as a medium of information dissemination and expression of thought. The cartoons of ancient Greece and Rome were characterised by a sense of proportion, harmony, and balance. Since the Renaissance, the classical age, and the age of enlightenment, Muslim and Christian cartoons have served as catalysts for the development of existing Byzantine, Persian, and later Indian styles. India’s earliest civilisation flourished in the Indus valley between 2300 and 1700 BC and was centred on the cities of Harappa and Mohenjo-daro.

China is the longest-surviving civilisation in the world, with a cartoon history stretching back to 4000 years. Because it was the most advanced country in eastern Asia, China influenced many of its neighbours and later the Islamic world and part of Western Europe. The distinctiveness of Chinese cartoons has been complemented by very high technical skills for frescos, tapestries, and mosaics.

The history of cartoons in Africa is younger because of the inability to preserve cartoon works. But the art of sculpture is thought to date back 600 years. It is believed that the great Western artist Pablo Picasso (1881–1973) was greatly influenced by African sculpture, believing it to be free of the constraints of naturalism or realism. But the Bushman (san) rock art of South Africa and Namibia, the Nok culture of Northern Nigeria, the sculptural works of Ife (AD 1160–1600), the Benin Kingdom works (1,500–1700), bronzes, and terra cotta art forms showcased the symbolism, expressionism, impressionism, beauty, etc., in African art. Cartoons were prevalent, but not like in other civilisations.

But in contemporary times, cartoons have become very prominent. In most Nigerian newspapers, cartoons have become regular features, so much so that most newspapers devote as much as two pages to cartoons at weekends, which have become daily features. In the days of consummate despots like Idi Amin Dada, Hastings Kamuzu Banda, Sani Abacha, Gnassingbe Eyadema, Stalin, Mussolini, and Hitler—cartoonists hid their critical comments inside the characters of their cartoon expressions. Their works were subjected to convoluted and chameleonic interpretations. Indeed, cartoons grew from then on to become the most formidable means of expression and the most veritable weapons in the armoury of critics. They are indeed cryptogramised hieroglyphics for furtively putting out criticisms to the public.

We wish to admonish our cartoonists and moguls in the newspaper industry that more space should be devoted to cartoons in our newspapers. We want to see more creative cartoons. Nigeria has a commercial space where solely cartoon magazines can flourish. Nigerians lose their reading habits after graduating from university, seeing the certificate as an end in itself. But when cartoons are incisive and didactic, they rekindle the art of reading. Let us use cartoons to invite Nigerians back to their books.

We also want to see an association of cartoonists in Nigeria, ACN. This is to ensure that an arrowhead is formed for an ironclad attack on problems confronting them in the practice of their trade. Let cartoonists help to deconstruct the high level of cynicism in Nigeria and declare an outright war against bad political leadership and corruption.

Hence, the art critic and critic Julian Barnes posited that the writer must be universal in sympathy and an outcast by nature; only then can he see clearly”. Let us see locally made animated cartoons for our children and not the hybridised Western theatrics called Tom and Jerry, Flintstones, Spacetoon, Ramjo Ramjet, etc.

Finally, the world is now saturated with negative stories of wars, HIV/AIDS, COVID-19, poverty, death, natural disasters, terrorism, and oppression. We are looking for a dramatic tilt that will tell the stories with humane diction and style, superimposed on the spirituality of the soul. And it is only cartoons and cartoonists that can jumpstart a new sociology of hope for a despondent collectivity.

In a world where the spirit of national masochism prevails, encouraged by an effete corps of impudent snobs who characterise themselves as politicians, leaders, and intellectuals, the cartoonists must come to our rescue through the sociology of cartoons.