Caroline Wozniacki wins return match after layoff since 2020

MONTREAL, CANADA – AUGUST 08: Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark reacts after winning a point against Kimberly Birrell of Australia on Day 2 during the National Bank Open at Stade IGA on August 8, 2023 in Montreal, Canada. Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
Former world number one Caroline Wozniacki made a triumphant comeback in her return to competition after a layoff since January 2020 on Tuesday at the WTA Montreal Open.
The 33-year-old Danish star defeated 115th-ranked Kimberly Birrell of Australia 6-2, 6-2 in her opener at the hardcourt event, a tuneup for the US Open, which starts on August 28 in New York.
Wozniacki, the 2018 Australian Open champion, retired after a third-round loss at the 2020 Australian Open.
She gave birth to two children and became a television commentator but announced a comeback two months ago with plans to compete at the US Open, which begins August 28 in New York.
