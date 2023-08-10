CAPPA honours Senator Mamora on his contributions to public health

CAPPA Executive Director, Akinbode Oluwafemi (left) presenting the award to Senator Olurunnimbe Mamora.

On Tuesday, August 8, the Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA) organised a “Thank You Dinner” in honour of Senator Olurunnimbe Mamora for his immense contribution and support for public health in Nigeria.

The dinner, which was held at the Exclusive Serene Hotel in Abuja was graced by eminent dignitaries including serving and former ministers, members of the federal and state houses of assembly and the development and civil society community.

They include former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha; former governor of Ogun state, Senator Gbenga Daniel; Senator Magnus Abe, Senator Victor Ndoma Egba, Hon. Wale Ahmed, former Women Affairs Minister, Paulen Tallen.

Representatives of the development and the civil society community came from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the Global Health Advocacy Incubator (GHAI) and the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids (CTFK). The participants took turns to eulogize Senator Mamora and extolled his humility despite having a wealth of knowledge about governance and parliamentary matters.

In his welcome, CAPPA Executive Director, Akinbode Oluwafemi said Senator Mamora was worthy of the honour he was being accorded because of the pivotal roles he played in the Sixth National Assembly leading to the first effort to pass Nigeria’s National Tobacco Control Bill into law in 2011.

Oluwafemi explained that though the process of passage of the Tobacco Bill was stalled in the Sixth Assembly, Senator Mamora still played behind the scenes roles which culminated in the bill becoming an Act in 2015 under the Seventh Assembly.

He was also a strategic pillar for the #Transfatfree Nigeria Coalition in the processes that led to the gazette of the Fats and Oils Regulations 2022 which addresses the consumption of trans fats and its negative health impacts among Nigerians.

Oluwafemi said that CAPPA’s campaign for the federal government to increase the Sugar Sweetened Beverages (SSB) Tax from N10/per litre of SSB to the World Health Organisation (WHO) -recommended minimum of 20 percent of final retail price has grained traction due to the senator’s support at the Ministry of Health where he was Minister of State.

In his response, Senator Mamora, who served as a two-term senator, said he was overwhelmed by the support and the love that the guests have shown him by virtue of their presence at the dinner and their warm words.

Mamora recalled that efforts to enact the National Tobacco Control Act in the Sixth Assembly was a tough battle because lobbyists sponsored by tobacco industry worked assiduously to stall the passage of the law at both the Senate and House of Representatives.

Recollecting his years as Speaker at the Lagos State House of Assembly, the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) and as Minister, he reminded those entrusted with the leadership in the country to leave behind a legacy to be reckoned with since power is transient.

He explained that his dedication to work is because of his conviction that public office is a public trust, service, and an opportunity to influence decisions on the positive side.

The highpoint of the event was when Mamora was invited to receive the award and other packaged gifts flanked by his wife.

Other dignitaries at the occasion were Professor Ngozi Azodoh, Director, Federal Ministry of Health, Professor Mustapha Abdullai, and Director-General of the National Agency for Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA), among others.