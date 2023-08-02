Canadian PM, Justin Trudeau, divorces wife

Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, has announced the plan to part ways with his wife, Sophie, after 18-year marriage.

Trudeau made the announcement on Wednesday via social media citing “many meaningful and difficult conversations”.

The 51-year-old confirmed in a post on Instagram that they are calling it quits after 18 years together.

According to Mirror, the couple, who have been married since 2005, share three children together and have vowed to co-parent going forward.

“Sophie and I would like to share the fact that after many meaningful and difficult conversations, we have made the decision to separate,” he wrote on social media.

“As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and we will continue to build. For the well-being of our children, we ask that you respect our and their privacy.”

The Prime Minister’s office also released a statement to confirm they had reached a legal agreement and his 48-year-old wife will leave.

“They have worked to ensure that all legal and ethical steps with regards to their decision to separate have been taken, and will continue to do so moving forward,” it read.

“They remain a close family and Sophie and the Prime Minister are focused on raising their kids in a safe, loving and collaborative environment. The family will be together on vacation, beginning next week.”

Mirror reported that Trudeau was first elected in 2015 and he becomes the second prime minister to announce a separation while in office. His father, Pierre Trudeau, split from his wife Margaret back in 1979, before they divorced in 1984.