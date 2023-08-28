Canadian Olympic skater, Alexandra Paul dies in car crash

Canadian Olympic figure skater Alexandra Paul has died in a car accident aged 31, after a truck crashed into a number of stationary vehicles in Ontario on Tuesday, police said.

Her baby, who was in the vehicle with her, survived and was treated for non-life threatening injuries in hospital, BBC said.

Skate Canada while confirming her death said, Paul was a “shining star on and off the ice” who left an “indelible mark” on the world of figure skating.

During her career, she won a silver medal at the World Junior Figure Skating Championships in 2010 and represented Canada at the Sochi 2014 Olympic Winter Games.

Alongside her partner and husband, Mitchell Islam, she won multiple international medals before retiring from competitive skating in 2016.

“It is with a heavy heart that Skate Canada announces the sudden passing of a cherished member of our skating community, Alexandra Paul,” the organisation said in a statement.

“As we remember Alexandra’s contributions to the sport, we also reflect on the camaraderie and sportsmanship she exemplified.

“She was not only an accomplished athlete but also a true role model for aspiring skaters, demonstrating the values of resilience, perseverance, and sportsmanlike conduct.

“Our thoughts are with Alexandra’s family, friends, and everyone who was fortunate enough to know her during this difficult time.”

Sports broadcaster Michele Tafoya wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Ms Paul was such “an accomplished young woman”.