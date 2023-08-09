Canada issues more than 16,000 permanent residency invitations in July

Canada says it issued more than 16,000 invitations to apply (ITAs) for permanent residency in the month of July.

The North American country said its Express Entry immigration programme supplied the highest number of invitations followed by other provincial invitations.

Canada made this known in a recent post on its immigration website, adding that the first half of July had “9,600 profiles to apply for permanent residency.”

“Canada issues more than 16,000 invitations to apply (ITAs) for permanent residency in the month of July 2023 under various immigration programs,” the country’s website disclosed.

“Express Entry issued the highest number of invitations to apply followed by provincial nominee programs of Ontario, Manitoba, Quebec, British Columbia, Alberta, and Prince Edward Island.

“In the first half of July 2023, 6 Express Entry draws invited 9,600 profiles to apply for permanent residency of Canada.”

It continued that, “Out of these 6 rounds of invitations, only 1,500 ITAs were issued in 2 ‘no program specified’ draws considering all the profiles.

“Comprehensive Ranking System cutoff score in both of these draws remained high at 511 and 505.

“Maximum 6,100 ITAs were sent to Express Entry profiles having French proficiency of level 7 or more with cutoff score as low as 375.

“1 Healthcare targeted draw invited 1,500 profiles having CRS score of 463 or above, while single STEM targeted draw invited only 500 profiles with comparatively higher cutoff score of 486.

“With no Express Entry draw since July 12, we are expecting CRS cutoff score to climb back again near to what we saw in July draws.

“It will be interesting to see when IRCC conducts Trade, Transport, and Agriculture targeted Express Entry draws in August as well as cutoff score in these rounds of invitations.”

Recently, Canada announced the first trade round for category-based selection, targeting candidates proficient in trades in carpentry, plumbing, and welding.