CAN opposes military intervention in Niger crisis

By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

In a firm stance against military intervention in Niger, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called for the peaceful resolution of conflicts and the upholding of democratic principles.

The call came amidst the ongoing discussion by the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of Government on the possibility of a military intervention in the crisis in the Republic of Niger.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Thursday, CAN emphasized the importance of stability within the West African region.

“CAN fully recognizes the gravity of the situation in Niger and the importance of upholding democratic principles, peace, and stability within the West African region.

“We believe that the peaceful resolution of conflicts is vital for the progress and well-being of our nations and our people,” declared Archbishop Daniel Okoh, the President of CAN.

He further stated that the path to lasting peace lies in upholding democratic processes, respecting the sovereignty of nations, and engaging in peaceful dialogue to address grievances and resolve conflicts.

“As an organization deeply committed to promoting justice, peace, and harmony, CAN urges His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to remain on the path of dialogue and avoid any form of military intervention or measures that would create enmity between the good people of Nigeria and Niger.

“We firmly believe that the path to lasting peace lies in upholding democratic processes, respecting the sovereignty of nations, and engaging in peaceful dialogue to address grievances and resolve conflicts,” Okoh added.

CAN commended President Ahmed Tinubu and the Authority of the ECOWAS Heads of Government for their unwavering commitment to discouraging coups d’état and the forceful takeover of power.

The association also lauded President Tinubu’s diplomatic efforts, which included sending a high-level delegation, led by General Abdulsalam Abubakar, to engage with Nigerien authorities.

“Furthermore, we commend the inclusion of the esteemed Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, in the delegation.

“This representation showcases the unity of purpose and the collaborative spirit of Nigerian leaders, transcending religious and ethnic boundaries to jointly pursue peace in our region,” CAN stated.

Additionally, the apex Christian body appreciated the efforts of other prominent leaders who engaged with the Nigerien authorities in their personal capacities, leveraging private contacts.

Their wisdom, experience, and counsel, according to the statement, will contribute to the resolution of the crisis in Niger and the restoration of peace and stability in the region.

In conclusion, CAN implored all stakeholders involved in the Niger crisis to embrace peaceful negotiations and work tirelessly towards a sustainable resolution.

“Peace is a collective responsibility, and only through joint efforts and unwavering commitment can we build a future of progress, stability, and prosperity for our nations,” Archbishop Okoh noted.

The statement ended with a prayer for the Republics of Nigeria, Niger, and all the nations of ECOWAS.