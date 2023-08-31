Campus tour was to save Nigerian youths from social vices – Singer, Chioma Jesus

Chioma Jesus

By Gabriel Olawale

Popular Nigerian female gospel artist, Mrs Amaka Okwuoha, more commonly known as Chioma Jesus, has stated that her ongoing campus tour is to deliver Nigerian youths from the web of cultism, evil addictions, hard drugs, immorality, and other vices.

Chioma Jesus in an interview noted that through the campus tour, her ministry had enabled some students to denounce cultism and give their lives to Jesus Christ, paving the way also for mentorship and self-development.

The female gospel sensation who released her first album in 2003 said she had found her purpose in life and winning had become her lifestyle.

She said, “It has been awesome. The campus tour has become part of me; I dream, sleep, talk, and pray about it. The impact has been wonderful. The vision came with so much conviction, initially, I didn’t know how to start. But I remembered that God will always back you up anytime He gives you a vision.

“We are losing our youths to cultism, evil addictions, hard drugs, immorality, and other vices. But via this campus tour, we have had students denounce cultism; so many giving their lives to Christ and turning a new leaf. We even empowered students and mentored them in their God-given talents, to the glory of God.”

Speaking on her next big project, she said, “I’m so excited about what is coming, I won’t talk much about it. But the world is about to be Chiomalised. God gave me the song; Chioma Jesus. Chioma means Good God, it’s a song and the title of my 1st Album, and Chioma glorified His Son JESUS in that song, and after 20 years, the world is still singing the song.

“The testimonies are countless; we have recorded outstanding testimonies in all our meetings, ranging from how God visits families trusting God for children, twins, triplets, and so on, financial open doors, divine international connections, healings, etc.. they are so numerous to mention; all the glory to God.”

When asked about some errors of young ministers in the fold, she said, “The inability to stay in the area of your calling is a major error in gospel music. Don’t try to be someone when God has made you unique, everyone who is doing well in music is unique. Years ago they said I wouldn’t make it with my “ariaria” music, that I’m too local. But with the help of the Holy Spirit, we kept pushing and working hard, today the world is calling us to come to sing the “ariaria” songs.

“As much as God gives you a song or calls you into the music ministry, while you write, rehearse, don’t forget that holiness and righteousness are the bedrock of the unhindered presence of God. How far can a Music Gospel minister go without the presence of God? Stay humble; serve diligently, especially in your local church. God planted you there for a reason.”

Speaking on the situation of the country and when asked the type of songs that should be produced for Nigerians, Chioma Jesus replied, “A song that comes with a message of hope, peace, love, and total dependence on God, even as much as we believe things will get better, we won’t stop working hard at it.

“This is a time to be close to God, it has nothing to do with your religion; it has everything to do with your relationship with the one that created you, if the system fails, God will never fail. Love has always prevailed, let’s show Love more, don’t forget God is Love.”

Speaking on the challenges she faced on her way to stardom, she said, “Rejection; some people didn’t believe in me, but I didn’t let it get to me. I just rested on the wings of the One that has called me. One yes from God is all I needed and I got more than one.

“No doubt I spend time in my secret place with God, and because we are building the largest worship city in West Africa, So sometimes, I attend to matters, but I have never left the scene, Me wey dey find time to rest well well…”