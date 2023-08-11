Calls for military interference in Nigeria’s democracy unpatriotic, wicked – DHQ

File image for illustration.

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) says the call for the military to interfere in the nation’s democracy is highly unpatriotic and wicked.

A statement by the Director Defence Information, Brig.-Gen. Tukur Gusau on Friday in Abuja, said it was an attempt by unpatriotic elements to distract the military from performing its constitutional responsibilities.

Gusau said the DHQ frowned at the report being circulated online about welfare issues in the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

He said the leadership of the armed forces has given priority to welfare of its personnel and will continue to do so.

“The military hierarchy detests any attempt by any individual or group to instigate the law abiding military to embark on any unconstitutional change of government in the country.

“We wish to state unequivocally that the military is happy and better under democracy and will not get involved in any act to sabotage the hard-earned democracy in our country.

“The armed forces under the leadership of Gen. Christopher Musa is determined to ensure its complete subordination to constitutional authority under President Bola Tinubu.

“We will not be distracted from these roles that are well defined in the 1999 constitution (as amended),” he said. (NAN)