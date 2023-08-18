CAF Women’s Champions League: Six clubs arrive Benin for qualifiers

Six football clubs from West African countries have arrived in Benin City for the 2023 Confederation of African Football (CAF)Women’s Champions League qualifiers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the clubs are Delta Queens FC of Nigeria, Athletico FC D’ of Cote d’Ivoire, and US Forces Armees of Burkina Faso.

Others are Ampea Darkoa of Ghana, Sam Nelly of Benin Republic and Friends of the World FC of Togo.

AS Garde National of Niger Republic`s absence due to the coup in the country, however, led to a regrouping of the earlier draw conducted for the WAFU-B zone qualifiers.

The draw conducted on Friday, placed Delta Queens in group A alongside Sam Nelly and US Forces Armees.

Group B has Athletico FC D’Abidjan, Ampea Darkoa and Friends of the World FC of Togo.

The qualifiers scheduled to hold at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin over a period of two weeks will commence on Aug. 20.

Addressing newsmen, Bailly Sergei, WAFU-B Director of competition, said that the new draw was in line with the CAF requirements of three teams in a group.

He said that draws for the qualifiers were earlier conducted in Morocco before the withdrawal of the Nigerien side.(NAN)