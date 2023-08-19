CAF Confederation Cup: Insurance pip Algeria’s AS Chlef 1-0

Bendel Insurance FC of Benin on Saturday defeated AS Olympic Chlef of Algeria by a lone goal in the first leg of the 2023/2024 CAF Confederation Cup.

Insurance forward, Imade Osarenkhoe, scored in the 42rd minute to earn the hosts a slim victory ahead of their return leg on Aug. 27 in Algeria.

Insurance had wasted three glaring chances within the first 30 minutes of play before Osarenkhoe connected Sunday Anyanwu’s free-kick to give the Nigerian side the lead.

The second half resumed with Insurance picking up from their first half performance, but were matched by the visitors who stepped up their game and became more tactical.

Notwithstanding, Sarki Ismael of Insurance came close to another goal after 62 minutes, but his header slightly went over the crossbar.

Bendel Insurance will travel to Algeria for second leg to seek a consolidation, to qualify for the second round of the competition.

In his post-match interview, Coach Monday Odigie of Insurance said his team would work on their goal-scoring before the return leg. (NAN)