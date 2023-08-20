CAF Champions League: Remo Stars slump to 1-0 defeat against Medeama SC in Ghana

By Efosa Taiwo

Remo Stars slumped to a 1-0 defeat against Ghanaian champions Medeama SC in the first leg of their CAF Champions League preliminary round clash at the Cape Coast Stadium on Sunday.

The hosts got in front through Jonathan Sowah in the 21st minute and protected the lead till the final whistle.

The Daniel Ogunmodede-side sought for an equaliser to hang on as a lifeline going into the return leg but their hosts remained resolute.

Ahead of the return fixture, Remo Stars will need to score two goals without conceding to progress to the next round.

The second leg will be held at the Remo Stars stadium, Ikenne next Sunday.