Al-Ahly edge Enyimba in CAF Champions League thriller

By Efosa Taiwo

Nigerian champions, Enyimba on Sunday scored three goals away from home as they fell 4-3 to Al-Ahly Benghazi in a thrilling first leg tie of their CAF Champions League preliminary round.

Enyimba drew first blood in the fourth minute when Chijoke Mbaoma found the back of the net only for the hosts to draw level five minutes later.

Just before the break, Imo Obot scored an own goal to give Al-Ahly the upper hand going into the dugouts.

Both teams got into the second half blazing and Enyimba through Eze Ekwutoziam struck before the hour mark to get back into the game leveled on scoreline.

The hosts restored their lead in the 75th minute to make it 3-2.

A resilient Enyimba came back for the second time with substitute Murphy Ndukwu hitting home from close range in the 85th minutes.

The drama didn’t end there as Al-Ahly Benghazi found the winning goal in stoppage time to seal an important win going into the second leg.

The reverse tie will take place next Sunday at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo.