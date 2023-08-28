Butcher nabbed for ‘camping’, gang-raping minor for 3 months in Niger

By Wole Mosadomi

Minna—A middle-aged butcher, Zaiyanu Abdullahi, has been arrested by Police in Niger State and charged before a Minna Senior Magistrate’s Court for raping a 13-year-old girl.

He was accused of harbouring the girl for three months, where she was repeatedly raped along with his friends now at large.

He is facing a three-count charge of removing a child from the custody of her parents, unlawful sexually abusing a minor and sexual abuse and exploitation.

According to the police prosecutor, Godwin Adamu, the offences contravened sections 15 (2), 26 (2) and 27 (2) of Niger State child right and protection law 2021 (as amended).

“After a thorough search, the said missing daughter was found to have been living with you in your room at the above address and that while in your room, you Zaiyanu Abdullahi and your friends (names unknown) sexually abused her repeatedly,” the prosecutor narrated.

He said the Police immediately swung into action and the suspect arrested while his other accomplices could not be traced.

He said during police investigation, the victim identified the defendant as the person who took her not only to his house but was among other men that repeatedly raped her with his friends.

When the charge was read to the accused by the Senior Magistrate, Christy Barau, he pleaded not guilty to the three-count charge, while the police prosecutor, Adamu told the court to allow police investigate further and requested for the remand of the accused.

The Senior Magistrate, who granted order to the request ordered that the accused be remanded in prison custody and adjourned to September 21, 2023.