Butcher nabbed for ‘camping’, defiling minor for three months in Niger

By Wole Mosadomi, Minna

The Niger State Police Command has arrested a middle-aged butcher, Zaiyanu Abdullahi and charged before a Minna Senior for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl.

Abdullahi was accused to have harboured the girl for three months where she was continually raped for three months along with his friends now at large.

He is facing a three-count charge of removing a child from the custody of her parents, unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor, and sexual abuse and exploitation.

According to the police prosecutor, Inspector Godwin Adamu the three count charges contravened section 15 (2), 26 (2), and section 27 (2) of Niger State child right and protection law 2021 as amended.

The charge reads, “On the 16th of August, 2023, one Mohammed Jiya of Gurara area of Minna reported at the Niger State Child Right Agency office in Minna that on the 8 June, 2023 you Zaiyanu Abdullahi a Butcher in Minna resident of Tudun Nasira area of Minna took away his 13 years old daughter (names withheld) out of his custody without his consent to your house and cohabited with you in your house for three months.



“After a thorough search, the said missing daughter was found to have been living with you in your room at the above address and that while in your room, you Zaiyanu Abdullahi and your friends names unknown had sexual intercourse With her repeatedly,” the prosecutor narrated.



He said the Police immediately swang into action and the suspect arrested while his other accomplices could not be traced.



He said during police investigation, the victim identified the defendant as the person who took her not only to his house but was among other men that repeatedly raped her with his friends.



When the charge was read to the accused by the Senior Magistrate, Christy Barau, he pleaded not guilty to the three count charge while the police prosecutor inspector Adamu told the court to allow police investigate further and requested for the remand of the accused.



The Senior Magistrate who granted order to the request then ordered that the accused be remanded in Correctional facility and adjourned to 21 of September 2023 for further mention.