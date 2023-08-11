Bus conductor bags 1 month imprisonment for stealing engine oil in Jos

A Jos Magistrates’ Court on Friday sentenced a 42-year-old bus conductor, Musa Abdul to one month imprisonment for stealing engine oil from a shop.

Magistrate Shawomi Bokkos, summarily sentenced Abdul after he pleaded guilty.

Bokkos, however, gave the convict an option of fine of N10, 000.

The magistrate said the punishment would serve as deterrent to others who would want to indulge in similar crime.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Ibrahim Gokwat, told the court that the case was reported on July 15, at the Laranto Police Station, by one Samson Obodo, the complainant.

Gokwat said the convict was caught carrying cartons of engine oil away from the shop.

The offence, he said, was punishable under the provisions of the Plateau state Penal Code Law.