Burnley vs Aston Villa: Preview — team news, head-to-head

Burnley will return to action after a two-week break when they welcome Aston Villa to Turf Moor on Sunday afternoon in the English Premier League.

After starting the season playing hosts to champions Manchester City and falling flat 3-0, the Clarets were not in action last week due to Luton Town’s impending work at Kenilworth Road.

Like the home side, Aston Villa began the 2023/24 campaign with a forgettable showing as Newcastle United hammered them to a 5-1 defeat at St. James’ Park. But Unai Emery’s men have bounced back well since then, cruising to a 4-0 win over Everton last weekend. They followed that up with a 5-0 victory against Hibernian in the UEFA Europa Conference League playoffs.

Team News

Burnley’s Anass Zaroury is suspended due to the red card he received in their opening match of the season.

Michael Obafemi is still not available due to a hamstring injury.

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez will be assessed after coming off at half-time against Hibernian on Wednesday with a calf injury.

New signing Nicolo Zaniolo could make his debut but Philippe Coutinho, Leander Dendoncker, Alex Moreno and Jacob Ramsey remain out.

Tyrone Mings and Emiliano Buendia are long-term absentees.

Head-to-head

There has been at least one draw between Burnley and Aston Villa in each of the last six league campaigns in which they have faced each other.

Villa have won two of their last three away league games at Burnley, which is as many victories as they managed in their 29 previous matches at Turf Moor.

There have only been two home wins in 10 Premier League matches between these sides.