August 22, 2023

Bullying will not promote Atiku’s cause –  Ex Federal lawmaker, Oladele 

A human rights lawyer and Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Financial Crimes in the Eighth Assembly,  Hon. Kayode Oladele has condemned a statement credited to a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Segun Sowunmi  in an interview with AIT television last weekend that the  Presidential candidate of PDP in the last election Alhaji Abubakar Atiku only opted to follow the rule of law in spite of other options available to him to seek redress for his election loss. 

According to Mr. Sowunmi in the AIT monitored interview, there were many other options which the defeated PDP presidential candidate could have pursued but he  chose to follow the rule of law by filing his petition  before the Presidential Election  Petition Tribunal. 

Hon. Oladele in a press interview  described Mr. Sowunmi’s statement as  an “act of intimidation and cyber bullying. I can only consider it as a sad joke;  ludicrous , ridiculous, absurd and unacceptable in a democratic society.”

Oladele further said that  to an average person, the  statement has damaged and disparaged  Atiku’s reputation than  might have been intended by Mr. Sowunmi in that the insinuations and innuendos from the interview  is that Atiku  is capable of resorting to extra constitutional remedies such as violence, terrorism, civil disorder and other physical forces or acts of war in pursuit of his grievances after his election loss but he was only magnanimous enough to toe the line of civility, law and order by filing his petition before the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal. 

“As a lawyer, my immediate reaction would be  whether Segun, whom i regard  so much actually said what he was quoted as saying , whether he knew the implications of  his outburst and whether he was aware that what he said  has the semblance of intimidation of the judiciary, violation and infraction  of the rule of law and democracy  which he has defended over the years. 

“Anyhow and whatever his opinion is , I believe  that Nigeria is not a banana republic and nobody can intimidate the judiciary  or threaten the corporate existence of the country just because  of a failed personal ambition. Nigeria is a country of peace, law and order. 

“Even though, our democracy is nascent, the rule of law  and the independence of judiciary is very critical, central and  fundamental to its advancement, growth and development.”

“ The big question really is what other option could  he (Atiku) have taken as a democrat and as someone who has been a  critical advocate and stakeholder in Nigeria’s democratic process for many years? 

Nigeria is a democratic state and it is everyone’s civic responsibility to ensure that the law of the land is respected without regard to whose ox is gored. 

In conclusion, Oladele warns Alhaji Atiku’s aides to stop all acts of intimidation and bullying against the judiciary, noting further that Nigeria has one of the most courageous , vibrant and fearless judges in the world.

