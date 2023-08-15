Building collapse: Lagos opens CAP registration portal for built stakeholders

By Olasumkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government said the Certified Accreditor Programme, CAP, registration portal has been open for interested professionals in the private sector of the built environment to enroll to enhance collaboration in stemming spate of building collapse, among others.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, Engr. Oluwole Sotire, who disclosed this on Tuesday, said the portal can be accessed through the CAP website, www.capmppudlasg.net, which has since gone live.

The portal has been programmed to accept applications as Certified Accreditors from teams of professionals as against individuals, with some published WhatsApp number and email address for further enquiries, among, [email protected]

Sotire, explained, “The CAP website is interactive and has other features such as the Frequently Asked Questions to ease the task of any prospective applicants.

“The programme is now at the critical stage of enrolling tested and trusted private sector professionals to team up with the government as Certified Accreditors in the bid to sanitise the system.”

Recall that the Lagos State Government, recently introduced CAP and the Certificate of Structural Integrity Programme, CSIP, to bolster regulation of the built sector and enhance efficiency, targeting the elimination of delays in Planning Permit Approvals, enhanced compliance monitoring and subsequent eradication of building collapse.