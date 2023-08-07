Building a resilient and sustainable economy amid economic downturn

Ufuoma Ubiebor

By Ufuoma Ubiebor

With the pre-existing economic downturn added with the abrupt removal of fuel subsidy, which has resulted in huge hike in prices of commodities, transportation, service delivery, amongst others in our economy, the need to look holistically into the situation so as to proffer a short and long-term sustainable solution to ameliorate the attendant effects on citizens and stabilize the economy is crucial at this time.

Despite meaningful economic policies overtime— achieving a robust economic growth that translates in the lives of citizens has proven challenging as a result of poor implementation, accountability and sustainability plans, hence our economy not experiencing exponential growth that translates into the lives of citizens. Therefore, we could say our economy not working properly. It is necessary at this time, we all as citizens go through a Transcendental Meditation [TM] so as to make us reflect properly and reposition our thoughts processes to better understand a “working economy”.

The Big Question is, What is a working economy? A working economy in its simplest form, is an economy in which every sector of it works efficiently for her citizens inrespective of their diversity.

However, building a resilient and sustainable economy is still possible because in economic management and development, there are always rooms for improvement and opportunities, therefore, all we need, is to ensure key attributes and mechanisms to drive the process in building back are in place – Leadership resilience, Decision making agility, Talents on board, effective communication and commitment to the people, workforce management agility, Regulation, Implementation, Accountability, Sustainability etc.

Dealing with the effects on citizens and stabilize the economy comes to mind, there are two solutions to it, a short term solution which requires a short term planning and long-term solution which requires a long-term planning.

First for the short term solution here is the key— Regulation which stimulates economic growth and entails “pricing and cost control ” is needed in the areas of : Food, Transportation, Housing, Education and Health care services; afterwards, a supplementary provision of Mass Transit Buses for commuters, Financial support for farmers in the agricultural value chain, financial support for MSME and SME who don’t always have the voice in every economy, yet they are the key driver of the economy.

For the long term solution here is the key— issue of security must be dealt with to minimal level, cost of Governance must be reduced in the three tiers of government, Government must be prudent in spending, power sector must be fixed to encourage local production, refineries must be fixed to function at optimal level, all moribund industries owned by Government must be brought back in a working condition so to deal with the issues of unemployment, new venture startups must be encouraged by Government, MSME and SME must be supported regularly as they are the key driver of the economy, Government must get all the seaports to work simultaneously at full capacity, build more road infrastructure in rural and urban areas for accessibility, build passenger and cargo railway connecting the six geopolitical zones so as to decongest the motorway, utilise the Trade corridors within Africa, build more hospitals and equip the existing ones with modern equipment, reduce interest rates in Deposit Money Banks to single digit so as to encourage businesses.

To be able to achieve the short-term and the robust long-term solution which is a huge undertaking, government must put in place a “tracking model” which will act as a mechanism in driving the processes. For the short term solution we must track the implementation progress, tracking the accountability progress and tracking the development progress. Whilst for the long-term solution we must track implementation progress, tracking accountability progress, tracking the development progress and tracking the sustainability progress.

The long-term solution requires huge capital investment that is expected to make a turn around in the economy and translate rapidly in the lives of citizens and stabilize the economy, at this stage the sustainability progress is fundamental because it would help bring in consistent returns on investment [ROI] which would bring in exponential growth in GDP and stabilize the economy and also it would help in looking at the gaps in the economy and closing them up for efficiency drive.

Ufuoma Ubiebor is a Management Consultant, writes from Abuja