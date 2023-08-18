Bruce denies allegations against Ghanaian businessman, Fordjour

Henry Bruce, a Ghanaian business partner to a renowned entrepreneur, Charles Douglas Opoku Fordjour, has recanted the allegation of fraudulent business transaction he levelled against him which was reported in a Ghanaian media outlet.

In a letter he personally signed to debunk the allegation, Bruce cleared Fordjour of involvement in any business infraction nor any fraudulent act or conduct in his business deals with him (Fordjour).

While reacting to the malicious publication aimed at maligning Fordjour’s integrity and business credibility, Bruce wrote to the media house:

“I, Henry Bruce, a resident of Accra-Gnana, do hereby write to bring the following matters to the attention of the general public.

“I am accordingly writing this letter, evincing in this letter that I have a business relationship with Charles Douglas Opoku Fordjour and there was no fraud element in any of the transactions between us. I hereby request that the publication concerning this issue be taken down.”