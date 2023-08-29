Broda Shaggi, Oga Sabinus  clash  in ‘A bag of Trouble’ as film premieres Friday

By Benjamin Njoku

Theatre goers are in for a season of comic relief as ‘A bag of Trouble’ , Nigerian psycho-comedy hits the cinemas this Friday.

Starring Broda Shaggi, and Oga Sabinus in a mesmerizing performance, “A Bag of Trouble” is produced by Collis T.Miller and Michael Chimex Onwunali for Spinning Films and Tehilla Films.

The film delves into the complexities of human behaviour and mindset through a blend of drama, comedy, and psychology. It’s beautifully blurs the boundary between humour and psychological depth. With the ensemble cast that reads like a roll-call of talent, including Broda Shaggi, Emmanuel Ejekwu (Mr. Funny), Jide Kosoko, Hafiz ‘Saka’ Oyetoro, and the ever-radiant Bimbo Oshin, “A Bag of Trouble” captures the essence of Nigerian storytelling in its purest form.

Director Mazi Chimex meticulously wove a narrative that tugs at the heartstrings while tickling the funny bones. The film raises questions about wealth and mindset, and its far-reaching complexities through the exploits of the lovable yet complex character Mosquito, played with charm and authenticity by Broda Shaggi. From the start to finish, audiences are bound to be gripped by a rollercoaster of chaos, fear and self-discovery.

“A Bag of Trouble” mirrors the meeting point of different societal spheres, inviting audiences to reflect on the disparities that exist. With impeccable chemistry between characters, the film draws viewers into a world where societal dynamics take centre stage, all while delving into the psyches of its protagonists.

The allure of “A Bag of Trouble” lies in its ability to flawlessly balance humour and emotional depth. The film seamlessly merges drama, comedy, and psychology, creating an unforgettable tapestry of storytelling that resonates on multiple levels. The crafted visual style and cinematography serve as the perfect canvas for this masterpiece, enabling the film’s message to shine through with unwavering clarity.

As the tale reaches its peak, audiences will be left with an indelible impression, a sense of catharsis that prompts introspection and self-discovery. “A Bag of Trouble” isn’t just a film; it’s an experience that will linger in the hearts and minds of viewers long after the credits roll.