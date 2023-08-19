Britney Spears refuses to give up custody of dogs amid divorce with Sam Asghari

American superstar Britney Spears, has reportedly refused to give up custody of dogs amid her divorce from Sam Asghari.

Spears 41, and her estranged husband, 29, share two dogs: a Doberman named Porsha and an Australian Shepherd called Sawyer.

“Regarding [Britney and Sam’s shared] property, the most difficult part of dividing any assets will be their two dogs,” a source disclosed this, according a report by Daily Mail Friday.

“But Sam gave Porsha to Britney as a present and she was the one who wanted to adopt Sawyer when they were in Maui.”

Recall that Asghari gifted Porsha to the “Toxic” singer in October 2021.

In a video shared on Instagram at the time, he told the singer that the dog is “meant to unconditionally love you and it’s going to be trained to protect you from any motherf—kers that comes around you with bad intentions.”

Meanwhile, Sawyer joined the family in March.

“I found him in Maui like a dream and took him home with me immediately,” Spears captioned a photo of the dog. “I think he understands me especially with those eyes…he makes my heart melt..he needs me and I like that!!!!!”

While Spears is said to be refusing to give up her dogs, the source claimed to the Daily Mail that she is more than happy to ditch the engagement ring Asghari proposed with in September 2021, which he allegedly got for free from Roman Malayev.

“Sam can have that ring,” the insider said. “It was free from the jeweler and she doesn’t want it anymore. She has enough diamonds.”